Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is under pressure to take action against agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate as a video of him playing an online card game has put the Mahayuti in an embarrassing situation. The image of Kokate playing online rummy while sitting in the legislature while farmers are in distress is a good catchline for the Opposition to target the ruling alliance. The incident compelled Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ask both his deputies to take some action against ministers who are kicking up controversies, that too close to the local body polls. Wild card: Ajit Pawar’s dilemma over Kokate

Going by insiders in both the parties, sacking Kokate of the NCP or social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat of the Shiv Sena is not an easy option for Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. In NCP, most leaders are not in favour of dropping Kokate from the cabinet. They are pointing out that Shinde did not take action against his ministers over the allegations. Besides, NCP has already dropped one minister (Dhananjay Munde) and sacking two ministers within six months of government formation would not look good for the party, they feel. Pawar however has another dilemma. His party’s base is largely rural and he doesn’t want a negative image among farmers. Besides, the viral video of the assault on leader of Maratha outfit Chhava, also irked him. Though the party’s former youth wing chief Suraj Chavan, who was responsible for the assault, was sacked, Chhava has been demanding Kokate’s ouster as well.

Ajit always had good relations with leaders of most Maratha outfits and is liked by their followers. Considering these aspects, he will have to show that some action was taken. Will Kokate be sacked or stripped of the agriculture portfolio? Ajit Pawar is expected to decide in the next two days.

*Shinde’s support for Kadam

While Ajit Pawar deliberates on what action is to be taken against Kokate, deputy chief minister Shinde gave an indication that he was unlikely to take any action against party leader and minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam. Speaking at a programme at Khed in Ratnagiri, he publicly assured Kadam that he doesn’t have any reason to worry. Kadam is under the radar of the Opposition after Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab alleged that a bar in Kandivali whose license was in the name of his mother was being illegally run as a dance bar. Parab had questioned the propriety of a minister’s family running a dance bar while he as a minister in home department was supposed to put restrictions on such bars. Yogesh’s father and one of the most vocal Sena leader, Ramdas Kadam seemed happy with Shinde’s assurance. Speaking at the function, he alleged that there was a conspiracy against Shinde’s ministers. He however did not divulge who was hatching the conspiracy: Friends or foes?

Significantly, Shinde has not yet said anything about social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat who is involved in a series of controversies, including a controversial bid by his son to buy a hotel in Sambhajinagar in a government auction. Like Ramdas Kadam, Shirsat too is a vocal supporter of Shinde and a critic of Uddhav Thackeray.

*Seeking divine intervention

Meanwhile, agriculture minister Kokate sought the blessings of Lord Shani at a popular temple in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra on Saturday. During his tour of the district, Kokate paid a visit to the Shanimandal temple. “I prayed that the calamities on all of us should go away,” he said after the visit. He is likely to know by Tuesday if God has indeed listened to his prayers.

Raj’s post on ‘Sena chief’

MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s social media post after he visited Matoshree to wish cousin Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday has become a huge talking point. In his post, Raj mentioned Uddhav as “Shiv Sena party chief”. After Eknath Shinde took over the Sena and got recognised by the Election Commission of India, Raj had publicly criticised him for “hijacking the party”. He had also pointed out that he chose to float his own party but never thought about taking over the party formed by Balasaheb Thackeray. Raj’s post is being seen by Sena(UBT) workers as his recognition that Uddhav is heading the “real Shiv Sena”. Hence, his visit to Matoshree and this post put a smile on the faces of many Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.