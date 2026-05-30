MUMBAI: A state government delegation late on Friday night gave Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil a written assurance that they would consider his demands. “He will discuss our proposal with his team in the morning (Saturday) and take a final call on his protest. If needed, we will meet Jarange-Patil again, on Saturday morning,” said BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who had accompanied water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil to a meeting with the quota activist earlier on Friday. Will consider demands: state gives written assurance to Jarange-Patil

The delegation sent the written assurance to the activist late on Fri night through revenue officials in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

These developments follow an announcement by Jarange-Patil on Thursday, that he would proceed with a hunger strike from May 30 as the government had turned a deaf ear despite promises it had made. He said, unlike earlier protests, this one would be extreme – apart from giving up food and water, he would sit under the scorching sun.

The government delegation, led by Vikhe-Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, subsequently met Jarange-Patil on Friday in his native village, Antarwali Sarati, in Jalna district. Vikhe-Patil told the quota activist the government had agreed to all his demands.

Jarange-Patil alleged that the government was not distributing cto Marathas as promised as chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the administration to go slow. The activist also expressed discontent on the slow pace of withdrawal of cases registered against Maratha protesters.

While noting that a 1994 government resolution (GR) to provide reservation to OBCs was illegal, Jarange-Patil demanded that the GR be scrapped. He also demanded a fresh GR for implementation of the Satara Gazeteer, which has records of the Marathas being a c.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said the state’s revenue machinery would visit Marathas on the basis of records instead of waiting for applications. “To resolve doubt over the number of certificates issued, we will release district- and tehsil-wise lists of c to community members,” he said.

He, however, expressed reservations on a GR for the implementation of the Satara Gazetteer, saying it could pose a legal challenge. He said legal experts have asked the government to proceed with caution as the GR issued for the Hyderabad Gazetteer’s implementation has been challenged in court.

He also admitted that the withdrawal of cases against Maratha protesters needs to be sped up. “It will be done immediately,” Vikhe-Patil told Jarange-Patil during their meeting.