IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Will Maharashtra home min Anil Deshmukh be the next head to roll after Param Bir Singh?
In 2019 when the MVA government was formed, Sharad Pawar surprised everyone by picking Anil Deshmukh for the job of home minister, although the names of Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil, all senior ministers, were doing the rounds. (HT File)
In 2019 when the MVA government was formed, Sharad Pawar surprised everyone by picking Anil Deshmukh for the job of home minister, although the names of Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil, all senior ministers, were doing the rounds. (HT File)
mumbai news

Will Maharashtra home min Anil Deshmukh be the next head to roll after Param Bir Singh?

Party insiders said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leadership is mulling replacing Deshmukh, but it is unlikely to happen immediately
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:47 AM IST

With Param Bir Singh shunted out of the position of Mumbai police commissioner amid the controversy over Mansukh Hiran’s death related to the Antilia bomb scare case, there are speculations that home minister Anil Deshmukh, too, may lose the portfolio.

Party insiders said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leadership is mulling replacing Deshmukh, but it is unlikely to happen immediately. “There are two things. First, by shifting Deshmukh out of home department, the party doesn’t want to create an impression that he was somehow responsible for the mess,” said a senior minister, seeking anonymity. “Second, the selection of home minister is tricky. The party chief will have to pick a candidate who is acceptable to the top brass and at the same time capable of handling the department well.”

Deshmukh on Thursday said he will remain the home minister until NCP chief Sharad Pawar wants him to handle the responsibility. “Recently, Pawar saheb in a press conference in Delhi praised my work. I will remain in this position until he wants me to continue. His word is final in our party,” Deshmukh said in response to a question at a function organised by Lokmat Group.

“In my political career spanning 30 years, there is not a single blot on my image. Both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and anti-terrorism squad (ATS) are probing what happened. All those found involved will have to face the consequences,” Deshmukh insisted.

In 2019 when the MVA government was formed, Pawar surprised everyone by picking Deshmukh for the job of home minister, although the names of Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil, all senior ministers, were doing the rounds.

“As the Antilia bomb scare issue was discussed in the assembly, it appeared the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had more information than the home minister. Fadnavis kept attacking the government over the issue by citing one proof after other and Deshmukh seemed to be taken by surprise. How come Fadnavis managed to get a copy of call detail records (CDR) of the conversation between Vaze and Hiran? He was a step ahead of the home minister,” said a key NCP leader.

“The party leadership is looking at this episode as Deshmukh’s inability to handle a sensitive department such as home, especially in the time of crisis, owing to which names of his probable successors are under consideration,” he addeed.

Party insiders said the possible replacement could be deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state party unit chief Jayant Patil. Besides, health minister Rajesh Tope who impressed the party top brass by his work during the Covid crisis is another option.

Ajit would have been the first choice but he is not keen to take up the responsibility. “He (Ajit Pawar) doesn’t want to leave the finance and planning departments, as they are directly related to policy and governance whereas the home department is more about dealing with problems as they arise rather than planning,” said a NCP functionary.

Jayant Patil led the home department for a year after then home minister RR Patil stepped down following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. But he is also comfortable with the water resources department he is heading now, in addition to the responsibility as the state NCP chief, said the functionary.

Tope could be acceptable to all, just like Anil Deshmukh. “If both Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil refuse to take over the post, Tope might be preferred,” said the NCP functionary.

Traditionally, in Maharashtra, a politically heavyweight is given the responsibility of the home department. From Gopinath Munde to Chhagan Bhujbal to RR Patil, Jayant Patil and Devendra Fadnavis, all home ministers were political heavyweights who commanded respect in the department as well as within the government. There were allegations of Shiv Sena leaders interfering with Deshmukh’s department and directly coordinating with police officers in Mumbai for local issues. Deshmukh had reportedly complained to the NCP chief that he was not given a free hand in the home department. This was also a reason why Pawar decided not to remove Deshmukh immediately.

The NCP leadership also does not want to indicate that Deshmukh’s ouster is a fallout of the Antilia bomb scare case. “The one (Anil Deshmukh) having the responsibility of the home department has done a good job. Those involved in wrongdoings were found and exposed and it was proved that stern action can be taken,” Pawar told reporters in Delhi on Tuesday. He also expressed surprise over a question on removing Deshmukh as the home minister. “This is news to me,” he replied.

On Wednesday, Patil, too, said news of Deshmukh’s ouster is just a rumour.

State officials and former senior police officers feel the issue should have been handled differently. “The Mumbai police shouldn’t have gotten into these controversies,” said a retired home secretary, who did not wish to be named. YC Pawar, a retired IPS officer, “The home minister has not handled the case properly. It was not an ordinary extortion case. It was about the richest man of this country…Two statements made by the home minister are contradictory. In the beginning, he said investigation was in the right direction. On Thursday, he said the Mumbai police commissioner has been removed because they have found something in the probe and Singh failed to fulfill his duties... All this creates a suspicion of political patronage in this matter.”

KP Raghuvanshi, retired IPS officer, who also headed the anti-terroism squad, said, “It is unimaginable that a police officer, who is part of an intelligence unit, will plant explosives for whatever reason. The officer should have been controlled by the supervisors.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
In 2019 when the MVA government was formed, Sharad Pawar surprised everyone by picking Anil Deshmukh for the job of home minister, although the names of Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil, all senior ministers, were doing the rounds. (HT File)
In 2019 when the MVA government was formed, Sharad Pawar surprised everyone by picking Anil Deshmukh for the job of home minister, although the names of Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil, all senior ministers, were doing the rounds. (HT File)
mumbai news

Will Maharashtra home min Anil Deshmukh be the next head to roll after Param Bir Singh?

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Party insiders said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leadership is mulling replacing Deshmukh, but it is unlikely to happen immediately
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (HT FILE)
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

TRP case: Will probe for as long as needed, state tells Bombay HC

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:47 AM IST
After the state assured the court that the interim relief against coercive action to Goswami and other employees of ARG Outlier would continue for two weeks, the court posted the hearing for Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai-Pune Expressway. (HT FILE)
Mumbai-Pune Expressway. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC asks CAG to File affidavit in Mumbai-Pune eway toll collection

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The court also directed the addition of the contractor as a party to the PIL and asked the state to file its reply within three weeks as well and posted the hearing to April 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI was the lowest bidder, quoting to charge 1.60% as the cost per transaction, according to minutes of an executive meeting published on MMRDA website. (HT FILE)
SBI was the lowest bidder, quoting to charge 1.60% as the cost per transaction, according to minutes of an executive meeting published on MMRDA website. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai integrated ticketing system: MMRDA appoints SBI as banking partner

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:37 AM IST
RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said the aim is to start the services along with Metros. MMRDA is looking at operationalising Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) this year. The authority has begun pre-trials for the trains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC grants bail to driver of car used in 2018 Rajeshwar Udani murder

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Bail was granted on the grounds that the man, who was only a rickshaw driver, was asked to drive the car in which the murder took place by the other co-accused, and prima facie he did not seem to be involved in the conspiracy to kill Udani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff collecting swab samples of hawkers at Prathan Samaj, Girgaum. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff collecting swab samples of hawkers at Prathan Samaj, Girgaum. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

TTE onboard Lucknow-Mumbai train tests positive for Covid-19

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The train ticket examiner (TTE) onboard the outstation train Pushpak Express operating between Lucknow and Mumbai, has tested positive for Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses to stay release of John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Ravi Mallesh Bohra, known in Mumbai’s underworld as DK Rao, and family members of late gangster Amar Naik had moved HC for staying release of the film, which is purportedly based on the lives of DK Rao, late Amar Naik and his brother Ashwin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Air India pilots demand roll back of blanket ban on posting on social media

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Air India’s union of Airbus pilots — Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) — has appealed to its management to roll back their policy that does not allow any Air India employee, whether serving or retired, to post anything on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Wikipedia, WhatsApp or Twitter, blogs or video channels, be it during or after duty hours. ICPA has termed the policy to be entirely illegal and with no basis in law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of Dharavi residents. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of Dharavi residents. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

At 2,877 cases, Mumbai sees highest daily spike

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:27 AM IST
With 2,877 cases in a single day, Mumbai on Thursday reported the highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic outbreak in the city on March 11 last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharavi now has a total of 4,382 Covid-19 cases, over 315 deaths, and 140 active Covid cases. (HT PHOTO)
Dharavi now has a total of 4,382 Covid-19 cases, over 315 deaths, and 140 active Covid cases. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Dharavi sees 30 cases, most since September

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Dharavi on Thursday recorded 30 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time since September 11 last year when it reported 33 cases in a single day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiosk at CSMT station.
Kiosk at CSMT station.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Get masks in exchange for plastic at CSMT, Dadar railway stations

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:23 AM IST
To increase the recycling of plastic waste materials on the suburban railway stations, the Central Railway (CR) has initiated the ‘Plastic Lao, Mask Pao’ campaign
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Representational picture. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Syllabus trouble for second-year direct entry engineering students

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Admissions to first-year professional courses were hit with constant delays this year and students are still bearing the brunt of it
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra, Mumbai record their sharpest spike in Covid-19 cases

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:20 AM IST
More than a year after Maharashtra reported its first Covid-19 infection on March 9, 2020, and Mumbai saw its first case two days later, India’s worst-hit state and city reported their sharpest one-day spikes of 25,833 and 2,877 infections, respectively, on Thursday, according to official data
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (HT PHOTO)
Representational picture. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Board to announce guidelines for SSC, HSC exams in two days

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Ahead of Class 10 and 12 state board exams that are scheduled to be held in April and May, the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release a set of detailed guidelines within two days on the conduct of exams amid the pandemic and the resultant lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff collects swab samples at Prathan Samaj, Girgaum. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff collects swab samples at Prathan Samaj, Girgaum. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Rigorous testing brings down positivity rate in Amravati and Yavatmal

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:14 AM IST
During the start of the second wave in February, Amravati and Yavatmal had turned into epicentres with the highest positivity rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP