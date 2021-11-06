With dengue cases rising, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation sends notice to contractors for shoddy fogging work

With increase in suspected dengue cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has sent notices to contractors responsible for fogging as, despite repeated warnings, the workers fogging were found to be doing a shoddy job.

“A couple of times, we warned the contractors about their workers not fogging properly. But, even after repeated warnings, we found that they did not mend their ways. Some of the houses with tinned roofs have tyres kept on them so that the roofs are not damaged during windy days. The workers are supposed to check the tyres for breeding spots and destroy them but it was found that the work was not being done. Hence, we decided to send notices and, if required, will take strong action against them,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

He further added that the number of suspected dengue cases have increased in 2021 as compared to 2019 and with the offset of monsoon, the cases will now go down. While in 2019, the suspected dengue cases were 260, this year it was reported to be 579.

“Prevention and surveillance is a very important part when it comes to dengue for which the workers who fog the breeding spots play a major role. Besides, we had also asked all the hospitals to report to us regularly in order to keep a tab of the cases and the areas of breeding,” Bangar added.

In September, a 17-year-old boy from Vashi was suspected to have dengue and passed away due to multiple complications. According to the health officers, it was the first case of death with suspected dengue but the major reason behind the death was late reporting that led to complications.

“Increased number of suspected cases of dengue also means an effective reporting system. We are making sure to find the breeding spots in the vicinity of the suspected cases and then destroy them,” medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said.

In 2019, the malaria cases reported were 36 while in 2021, it is 39. While the malaria cases have not increased drastically, dengue reported an increase by 55%. Till now, two contractors have been served with the show cause notice.