With no science curriculum from university, SY students in a quandary

Mumbai: On June 13, second-year (SY) colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) faced an unprecedented dilemma: forced to begin their academic year without a science curriculum from the university, they were uncertain about what to teach their students, prompting some colleges to postpone classes until July 1. The lack of a curriculum is hampering approximately 750 MU-affiliated non-autonomous colleges across the region. HT Image

MU had planned to update the curriculum for key science courses, including BSc computer science, physics, biology, and biotechnology, in the academic year 2022-2023, following the revision of the FY syllabus from the previous year. However, due to the delay in appointing the academic council, the syllabi for the SY and TY levels were not approved. Consequently, this year’s SY colleges find themselves without a curriculum to guide their teaching efforts.

Expressing the joint concerns of the teaching community, a computer science teacher from a college in Matunga said, “We are very confused about how and what to teach the SY students, as we have no curriculum. Since our college is not autonomous, we have to adhere to the curriculum provided by MU. We reopened our college on June 13, but have nothing to teach. Therefore, we have started teaching them the basic concepts of computer science.”

A teacher from a Mira Road college revealed that they had begun teaching students, using reference books available in the market. “Some fundamental concepts remain unchanged despite curriculum updates,” he said. “However, we urgently need clarity on this matter.”

A college in Shahapur, meanwhile, has extended its vacation. “We are still in a state of confusion, so we have decided to reopen after July 1,” said the principal. “We hope to gain some clarity regarding the curriculum by then.”

The teachers’ collective has raised questions about the MU administration’s handling of the situation. Professor Kushal Mude, national convener of the All-India NET and SET Teachers Organisation, expressed his concerns, saying, “Why hasn’t an ad-hoc board of studies been formed during this interim period to revise the SY syllabi in subjects when revisions were made for the FY syllabi in 2022-23? We urge the vice-chancellor to address this matter promptly, as students are suffering due to this administrative lapse.”

Subhash Athavale, a member of the Mumbai University and College Teachers’ Association, deemed the situation “unfortunate”. “Students should be at the centre of the education system,” he said. “It is the responsibility of every university authority to provide high standards and quality education. It is unfortunate that colleges reopened on June 13, but the faculty still remains unaware of the syllabus.”

Meanwhile, MU officials acknowledged the issue, stating that since the curriculum for some science stream courses was changed last year, they were in the final stages of approving the new curriculum for the second year. “We will release a revised curriculum within the next week,” said an official. “In the meantime, we have instructed colleges to focus on teaching basic concepts.”