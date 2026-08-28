Wockhardt Hospital sets up first superspecialty OPD clinic at Kemps Corner

MUMBAI: In an unusual strategy, Wockhardt Hospital at Mumbai Central on Thursday launched a Superspeciality Outpatient Department (OPD) at Kemps Corner, which is expected to function as an extended arm of the hospital.

Apart from offering consultations with specialists, the 2,800-square-feet clinic will also offer basic facilities such as pathology, ECG and X-ray services, clinical assessments, and referrals for further treatment if required. According to Wockhardt, this will help streamline the care journey from consultation to intervention.

The OPD will offer consultations across key superspecialty areas, including cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, and orthopaedics among other specialised disciplines.

“Many of our South Mumbai patients found accessing health care difficult at our Mumbai Central hospital due to the distance. Clinics like this will make health care accessible,” said Dr Virendra Chauhan, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central. The hospital said it hoped to replicate this model if this template worked out well.

To be operational between 10 am and 8 pm to facilitate office-goers, the clinic will also be useful for those seeking second opinions on the various modes of treatments available, addressing patients’ concerns ranging from pricing to medical consultancy. The idea is to converge expertise across multiple superspecialities, enabling patients to access specialist consultations, clinical evaluation and personalised treatment pathways under one roof.

This clinic will also be facilitated with integrated systems that will bear all clinical records of patients, along with their case histories, to help doctors.

“This kind of system will also help forge long-term relationships with doctors, besides opening the doors for new patients to experience our hospitals,” said Dr Chauhan. “For patients with complex or chronic health conditions, early evaluation and access to the right specialist can make a significant difference to their care journey. By bringing together expertise across multiple superspecialties, we aim to enable a more coordinated approach to diagnosis, clinical decision-making and treatment planning.”

Zahabiya Khorakiwala, managing director of Wockhardt Hospitals, said: “Healthcare today must not only be advanced, but also accessible, integrated and centred around the patient. Patients here can benefit from timely specialist guidance and seamless coordinated care.”