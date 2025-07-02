Vashi: The police have launched a search operation after a woman allegedly abandoned a 15-day-old baby boy while travelling on a local train between CSMT and Panvel. Woman abandons 15-day-old child on train

According to the police, the incident occurred at 11:30 am on Sunday in the women’s general compartment.The woman who was sitting near the door, handed over the infant to Divya Naidu, a fellow passenger, requesting to help her with the baby as she had to alight from the train at Seawoods station and was struggling with her luggage. Naidu deboarded the train with the child at the station but the woman didn’t, said a police officer

The baby boy has been admitted to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital in Vashi for medical evaluation. Once discharged, the baby will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for care and protection, the officer said.

Based on Naidu’s complaint, a case has been registered under Section 93 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and efforts are on to trace the woman.

The police have identified the woman from the CCTV footage and circulated her photograph, seeking help from citizens in tracing her. She is of medium build, dusky complexion, and aged between 30 to 35 years, said police. Citizens can contact Vashi Railway Police Station at 9822011744 or 022-27812696 to provide information.