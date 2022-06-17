Woman arrested by Panvel Taluka police for kidnapping two-year-old girl
The Panvel Taluka police arrested a 35-year-old woman for abducting a two-year-old girl from the Panvel railway station footpath on Thursday morning.
The woman has been identified as Shewanti Katkari, a resident of Katkaripada in Panvel Taluka.
On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old complainant, his wife and four children were sleeping on the footpath of Panvel railway station. On Thursday at around 6am when they woke up, they realised that their youngest child was missing. The father of the girl approached the Panvel railway police and registered a missing person’s complaint.
“Meanwhile Taloja police received a tip off about the abductor and a suspicious mobile number of the accused that they passed on to Panvel Taluka police. Panvel Taluka police then worked on the case and traced the accused within 12 hours of the abduction,” Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.
During the technical investigation of the case, the police traced the location to Katkaripada and found that the number belonged to the husband of the accused. “The husband told us that his wife was not on good terms with him and was staying with her sister at Bhingarwadi in Panvel Taluka. Our team went to Bhingarwadi and rescued the child and arrested the woman on Thursday evening,” Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station, said.
The woman told the police that when she saw the child, there was nobody around her and hence she took her. “There was no footage from the railway. If the child was found alone on the footpath, as claimed by the accused, even then she should not have taken the child with her and should have handed her over to the police. The real intention of the accused was not clear yet. We are verifying her background,” Daundkar added.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics