    Man incensed over DP comments clobbers radiologist wife with pestle

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 8:08 AM IST
    By Kaptan Mali
    Kalyan, India - October 29 2025: Kiran Shinde Injured By his Husband October 29 .Pic on Wednesday in India on 29 2025 - Story By Kaptan Mali ( Photo By Pramod Tambe).
    A 46-year-old radiologist was severely injured by her husband after a social media comment sparked a domestic dispute. She seeks justice after prior assaults.

    THANE: A 46-year-old radiologist from Ambernath was severely injured in the head after her husband allegedly attacked her with an iron pestle on Wednesday morning following a domestic dispute triggered by a social media comment from one of her school friends.

    The incident took place around 4:30 am. After waking up in the early hours of Wednesday, Dr Kiran Shinde spent some time singing in solitude, which is her routine practice, following which she enquired of her husband, who was in their sons’ room at the time, if he would like some tea. While she was brewing the tea in the kitchen, her husband, Vishambhar Shinde, 50, assaulted her with an iron pestle on the head multiple times, severely injuring her.

    This, incidentally, was not the first time that she was assaulted by her husband.

    The Shindes reside in Mohan Suburbia, an upscale housing society, in Ambernath. Dr Shinde runs three diagnostic centres -- one in Badlapur and two in Ambernath, while her husband manages her business.

    According to police, on Wednesday the accused became enraged after one of Dr Shinde’s male school friends posted an appreciative comment to her social media profile picture. The picture was taken during a recent school friends’ group excursion to Matheran. The friend’s comment -- “Nice DP” – on her profile purportedly enraged her husband.

    It is believed after hitting her on the head several times, he also tried to strangulate her, but hearing her screams, her two sons – 18 and 12 – rushed to her rescue. The accused continued to attack her until she started bleeding profusely, after which he stopped, said police.

    Dr Shinde was first rushed to Akshay Hospital, near their residence, where she received four stitches. She was then admitted to Airavat Hospital, in Badlapur, 10 kilometers from their home. Her treating doctor, Dr Abhishek Dusane, at Airavat Hospital, said: “The patient is out of danger, as the injuries occurred on the outer side of the head. There is no need to panic.” She is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

    Dr Shinde told reporters at the hospital: “I have been assaulted by my husband in the past as well. Two non-cognizable (NC) complaints had been registered against him at the local police station. Despite his behaviour, I continued to live with him for the sake of my children. But now I want strict action. I want law to take its course.”

    Shabbir Sayyed, senior police inspector at Ambernath police station, said, “We received the information on Wednesday afternoon. The statements of both the victim and the accused are being recorded. Based on our investigation, we will arrest the culprit.” He corroborated Dr Shinde’s claim about previous assaults. “There are two previous NCs registered against the accused for assaults on his wife,” he said.

