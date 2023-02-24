Woman detained for attempting self-immolation outside Mantralaya

Mumbai: The police on Thursday detained a woman outside the state secretariat Mantralaya where she had allegedly planned to set herself ablaze. HT Image

According to Marine Drive police officials, a bottle of petrol and a matchbox were recovered from her possession. Since the police had intelligence on her suicide attempt, she was detained at the Mantralaya gate and taken to Marine Drive police station where she was counselled and handed over to her relatives.

The officer added that her husband had a two-acre plot in her village in Buldhana and he had sold it. She wanted rights in this deal for her children and also complained to the revenue department in Mantralaya. The deal had stayed and recently the stay was lifted and hence she complained again.

“After no response, she came to Mantralaya and wanted to set herself ablaze in front of the state headquarters. She also wanted to meet chief minister Eknath Shinde,” the officer said.

The local police in Buldhana had informed the state headquarters of her suicide attempt and also shared her picture with the special branch of Mumbai police. Subsequently, Mantralaya security wing and Marine Drive police were alerted, said the officer.

In 2018, a farmer from north Maharashtra died by suicide by consuming poison outside Mantralaya to protest against the low compensation given to acquire his land. Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister then and had to face major embarrassment.

On August 30, an Osmanabad resident set himself ablaze outside Vidhan Bhavan on August 23. His death did not get much attention as BJP and Sena were in process of government formation after taking over from MVA.

Many suicides have taken in and around Mantralaya as it gets a lot of attention. As a precautionary measure, the Devendra Fadnavis government had put up a net on the second floor of the state headquarters to prevent suicide attempts.