Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman dies in slab collapse in Virar East

ByMegha Sood
May 27, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The deceased, Lakshmi Singh, a homemaker, was with her seven-month-old baby and three-year-old son in their second-floor apartment when a slab fell on her head, seriously injuring her

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old mother died and her children were injured when a slab of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Virar on Monday. The dilapidated building had been termed dangerous by the municipal corporation, and Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) immediately issued notices to other residents to vacate it.

Woman dies in slab collapse in Virar East
Woman dies in slab collapse in Virar East

The deceased, Lakshmi Singh, a homemaker, was with her seven-month-old baby and three-year-old son in their second-floor apartment when a slab fell on her head, seriously injuring her. Other residents alerted the police and the fire brigade, and after carefully rescuing them from the rubble, Singh and her children were rushed to a private hospital where she died during treatment. Her children narrowly escaped with minor injuries.

The Pooja Apartment building in Gopcharpada in Virar East had been termed dangerous by the municipal corporation, but had not been vacated. “We have started issuing notices to vacate it,” said assistant commissioner Gilson Gonsalves, adding that all other high risk buildings in the city, categorised as C1 due to the level of the risk, were soon to be demolished.

The Virar police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the incident to check whether negligent authorities are to blame for Singh’s death.

Following the incident, other residents quickly vacated the structure and have been housed temporarily at the civic school nearby.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Woman dies in slab collapse in Virar East
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On