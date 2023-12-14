Woman files case against ex-husband for defaming her

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman has registered a case of molestation and robbery against her former husband for allegedly defaming her by posting her obscene photos on social media. HT Image

According to the police, the woman claimed that her ex-husband made a fake Instagram account in her name and posted their videos and photos after their separation.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Malad East, stated that in 2009 she used to go to coaching classes in Malad where she met the accused and fell in love with him. After dating for a few years, the couple secretly got married in a temple in 2019.

After their wedding, the couple stayed in their respective houses as they had not declared their relationship to their parents.

A month later, the accused told the woman to move to his house when she broke the truth to her parents who agreed to get them married.

After a few months, the woman went on a vacation with her friends, which the husband did not like and he assaulted and abused her. The couple then separated.

On Tuesday, the woman claimed that her ex-husband met her and threatened to post her pics on social media after snatching her gold chain worth ₹24,000.

The accused then made an Instagram page with her name and posted their intimate videos and photos in an attempt to defame her.

“We have registered the case and booked the woman’s former husband for molestation and sections of the Information Technology Act. We are now verifying the complaint,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.