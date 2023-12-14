close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman files case against ex-husband for defaming her

Woman files case against ex-husband for defaming her

ByMegha Sood
Dec 14, 2023 07:06 AM IST

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman has registered a case of molestation and robbery against her former husband for allegedly defaming her by posting her obscene photos on social media

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman has registered a case of molestation and robbery against her former husband for allegedly defaming her by posting her obscene photos on social media.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the woman claimed that her ex-husband made a fake Instagram account in her name and posted their videos and photos after their separation.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Malad East, stated that in 2009 she used to go to coaching classes in Malad where she met the accused and fell in love with him. After dating for a few years, the couple secretly got married in a temple in 2019.

After their wedding, the couple stayed in their respective houses as they had not declared their relationship to their parents.

A month later, the accused told the woman to move to his house when she broke the truth to her parents who agreed to get them married.

After a few months, the woman went on a vacation with her friends, which the husband did not like and he assaulted and abused her. The couple then separated.

On Tuesday, the woman claimed that her ex-husband met her and threatened to post her pics on social media after snatching her gold chain worth 24,000.

The accused then made an Instagram page with her name and posted their intimate videos and photos in an attempt to defame her.

“We have registered the case and booked the woman’s former husband for molestation and sections of the Information Technology Act. We are now verifying the complaint,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out