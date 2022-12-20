Woman injured in Ghatkopar fire mishap passes away

Mumbai: Dombivali resident Anjali Bivalkar, 47, who was undergoing treatment at the National Burns Centre (NBC), Airoli, after sustaining severe burn injuries in the fire that broke out in a Ghatkopar commercial complex on Saturday, passed away in the wee hours of Monday.

The toll in the fire mishap reached two. Her colleague, Korsi Dedhia, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital on Saturday.

Bivalkar’s husband Ajay Bivalkar said that he was informed by the doctors that his wife breathed her last around 1.30am on Monday. She had sustained 70% burns and was on a ventilator. She is survived by her husband and a 21-year-old son.

Despite being severely affected, Bavilkar’s name did not appear in the list of injured people released by either the police or the BMC. Even after her death, the family claimed none of the officials had approached them.

On Monday, officers from the Pant Nagar police station met the doctors at the NBC. “We will include her name as a victim in the accidental death record, which we have already registered for Dedhia,” Ravidatta Sawant, police inspector, said. He added that a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

Fire brigade executives paid a visit to the building located on Jawahar Road in Ghatkopar East to conduct a detailed audit of the meter box, which they premised as the source of the fire.

Meanwhile, medical aspirants Taniya Kamble and Eidish Sahetya, both 18, are undergoing treatment at the NBC. While the former was shifted there on the day of the incident, the latter was shifted on Monday from the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where all the injured people had been taken on Saturday. Taniya sustained 20% burns, largely on her face and hands. Eidish has 30% burns, around his face, hands and torso.

“Tanya is on a ventilator, but she is stable. She is scheduled to undergo surgery for deep burns on both her hands on Tuesday. Eidish is stable, too,” Dr Sunil Keswani, NBC director, said.

Eidish’s father Vijay Sahetya said that they had to shift to NBC as Rajawadi Hospital did not have proper facilities for burns patients.

Taniya’s father Sanjay Kamble is worried that they are looking for an extended hospital stay of at least a month.