MUMBAI: A 74-year-old man allegedly lost control of his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and rammed into two women buying vegetables outside a housing society on Thursday night, killing one of them and critically injuring a child. Woman killed, child hurt as 74-yr-old man loses control of SUV in Mulund

The accident took place outside Nirmal City of Joy society at Tambe Nagar in Mulund West.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mohan Seshadri, was taking out his Kia Seltos from the society premises on Thursday night when the incident occurred.

While exiting the society gate, Seshadri allegedly panicked after noticing women standing near a vegetable vendor on the footpath and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes.

“The car suddenly sped forward and hit two women. One of them, identified as Jyoti Shah, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Mulund General Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” said Ajay Joshi, senior police inspector of Mulund police station.

Joshi added that a small child in the arms of the second woman fell to the ground due to the impact and suffered serious head injuries. The child has been admitted to Fortis Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Seshadri has been detained and is being questioned by the Mulund police.

Police said an offence under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will be registered.