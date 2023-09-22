Woman steals jewellery worth 10.22L from in-laws to elope with lover

MUMBAI: A 34-year-old woman was arrested for stealing jewellery worth ₹10.22 lakh from her in-laws before eloping with her lover, who was also held by the police officials. HT Image

The Borivali police officers said in June, Praful Narsibhai Parmar, 33, a resident of Ganesh Galli in Borivali West had approached them complaining that his elder sister-in-law Mona had robbed the jewellery of his mother and wife, which was kept in the safe of his elder sister-in-law’s room.

According to the police, the Parmars, who are carpenters, stay in a joint family. Praful told the police, his two brothers and parents stay in a three-storied house in Dhanashree Society in Borivali.

While the parents stay on the first floor, Praful stays on the second floor and his elder brother Sanjay, 36, and his wife Mona stay on the third floor. Prafull and his wife have been estranged and have been staying separately for the past year, but all her jewellery was with her in-laws.

“The jewellery of all the three daughters-in-law was kept with Praful’s mother. The ornaments worth ₹10.22 lakh had been kept in the safe in my mother’s cupboard since my wedding a few years ago,” said Praful. However, four days ago, the lock of the safe of Praful’s mother’s cupboard broke after which the safety of the gold was a matter of concern for the family.

“Praful said that to keep the ornaments safe, they decided to keep all the jewellery in the safe of his elder sister-in-law Mona since she stayed on the third floor of the house and was a homemaker,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.

The officers said that Mona had left home to buy vegetables, carrying her purse and a bag with a few of her clothes in it. Praful said that the family did not suspect anything because she said she had to go to the tailor to give her dresses for alteration. Till late evening when Mona did not return, they realised that she had eloped along with her boyfriend identified as Mahendra Soni who stayed in their neighbourhood.

On checking Mona’s cupboard, the family members found that she had taken all the 13 pieces of jewellery that they had kept in her cupboard. Based on the complaint filed by Praful Parmar, The Borivali police had booked Mona for theft and breach of trust under sections 379 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We traced the location of Mona and Soni and arrested them recently. We are verifying the claims of her in-laws and investigating the case further,” said a police officer from the Borivali police station.

