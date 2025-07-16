Search
Woman tries to smuggle in cocaine worth 62.6 crore in biscuit boxes, caught at Mumbai airport

ByAbhishek Sharan
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:48 AM IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence received intelligence that an Indian woman attempting to smuggle narcotics into India would arrive at the Mumbai airport on a flight from Doha.

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday arrested an Indian woman at the Mumbai airport who allegedly tried to smuggle in 6.26 kilograms of cocaine packed in 300 capsules concealed in nine boxes of biscuits and chocolates in her luggage, officials said. The seized narcotics were worth around 62.6 crore in the illicit drug market, officials added.

The Mumbai unit of the government agency had received intelligence that an Indian woman attempting to smuggle narcotics into India would arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on a flight from Doha, Qatar, on Monday, officials said. Based on the information and profile available, DRI officers intercepted the accused at the airport and examined her luggage thoroughly.

The examination led to the recovery of six biscuit boxes and three chocolate boxes, which allegedly contained capsules filled with a white powdery substance. Officials said the DRI recovered three hundred such capsules. The contents of the capsules were then tested using a field-test kit, which revealed that they contained cocaine, officials added.

“In all, 300 capsules, containing 6,261 grams of cocaine, with an estimated value of 62.6 crore in the illicit market, were recovered and seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,” said a DRI official, requesting anonymity. While the agency arrested the accused, an investigation is underway to find out whether she had any associates, the official added.

