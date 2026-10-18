MUMBAI: A 50-year-old woman allegedly involved in drug peddling and her 61-year-old aide were arrested by the Bandra police at Carter Road on Friday, following an investigation into the supply of mephedrone, commonly known as MD or meow meow. Police said the woman, Nilofer Hafiz Sheikh alias Nilofer Cendole, has figured in several narcotics cases and allegedly operated a drug supply network in the area. Woman with alleged MD network arrested in Bandra.

The arrests followed the interrogation of Kalim Shamim Shaikh, 32, who had earlier been arrested while allegedly carrying 14 grams of MD for delivery. A case was registered against him under Sections 8, 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“During Shaikh’s interrogation, we learnt about the involvement of Nilofer Hafiz Sheikh alias Nilofer Cendole, 50, and her aide Firoz Shaikh alias Firoz Chikna, 61. Both were arrested when they came to Carter Road on Friday,” said DCP Mohit Kumar Garg of the Bandra division.

The two accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until Saturday, the police said.

According to investigators, Cendole allegedly operated the network, while Kalim Shaikh worked for her and supplied drugs to customers. Police said the syndicate had adapted its operations by keeping only small quantities of drugs at individual locations, making it easier for those arrested to seek bail. An officer also said Cendole was suspected of having a godown in the Mumbra area.

Cendole has previously been arrested in narcotics cases, police said. In 2023, she was arrested by the Bandra police as well as the Anti-Narcotics Cell in connection with alleged drug supply in Qureeshi Nagar and the MHADA ground area of Bandra West.

In 2025, the Thane police arrested her after a raid at a flat in the Shil-Daighar area, where they allegedly recovered MD worth ₹2.25 crore. Police said the flat belonged to her.

She was arrested again in January 2026 in a case involving alleged drug supply. Investigators said she had learnt the trade from two other women allegedly involved in drug peddling in Bandra.

Mephedrone is a psychotropic substance prohibited under the NDPS Act.