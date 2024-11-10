Women, youth at centre of MVA’s Maharashtra poll manifesto

Recruitment for 2.5 lakh vacancies in state government jobs within 100 days, 1.25 million jobs over five years, ₹1 lakh to girls upon reaching 18 years of age, six cooking gas cylinders a year for ₹500 each, two optional leave days for female employees during menstruation, free cervical cancer vaccines to girls aged 9 to 16 and free 100 units of power for consumption upto 300 units were among the key promises made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in its manifesto released on Sunday for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharasthra. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut releasing the joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)

Releasing the manifesto, Maharashtra Nama, in Mumbai, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the MVA will also conduct elections to 27 municipal corporations and local bodies which have been pending for a long time, if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

These promises were in addition to the guarantees the Opposition coalition had already announced: ₹3000 per month for poor women, debt waiver of upto ₹3 lakh for farmers, ₹4,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youths, ₹25 lakh health insurance for all families and caste-based census. These are also mentioned in the manifesto.

In view of the ruling Mahayuti’s focus on women voters, the MVA manifesto has a number of promises for women. It said its government will frame “Nirbhaya Maharashtra” policy for the safety of women.

To woo youth voters, it has also promised ₹4,000 allowance for the unemployed and a Youth Commission for youth welfare. In view of the controversy over postponement of civil services examinations in Maharashtra, the manifesto has promised that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam would be held with commitment to announce results within 45 days after the examination.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, state president Nana Patole, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut were also present during the manifesto release.