MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the process of issuing alternative housing to 192 eligible families whose homes fall along the alignment of the proposed 120-foot road adjoining Kandivli’s Lokhandwala Township. The demolition of structures obstructing the proposed road will begin in mid-March, after the conclusion of board examinations, at the residents’ request, officials said. Work on 120-ft road project in Kandivali to begin mid-March

The project, aimed at easing traffic congestion in the area, is expected to provide residents with an alternative route to the heavily crowded Akurli Road. With the lottery process concluded, relocation of beneficiaries is currently underway.

Civic officials said demolition of structures obstructing the proposed road will begin in mid-March after the conclusion of board examinations. “Residents had requested that demolitions be deferred until exams concluded to avoid disruption to students. On humanitarian grounds, the request was accepted,” said Aarti Golekar, assistant municipal commissioner of R-South ward.

Of the 192 eligible families, 120 have been allotted homes in the Mahaveer building, 47 in the Bitcon building and 27 in the Paton building. While 310 families reside along the stretch, not all are affected by the road widening and therefore do not require relocation, said local social activist Nitin Jha.

However, the status of 34 post-2011 tenements remains unresolved. As per existing norms, these residents are eligible for rehabilitation in Chembur. They have approached the court seeking accommodation closer to their current locality. The court directed that they be shifted to other Project Affected Persons (PAP) tenements nearby, if available. A final decision on their relocation is still pending, Golekar said.

Although allotment letters have been issued, some families are yet to shift. “Renovation work in our new flat is still ongoing. We expect to move soon,” said Prakash Gaikwad, a beneficiary allotted a unit in the Mahaveer building.

Local MLA Prakash Surve had urged the civic body to postpone demolitions until after April 30, but the BMC has indicated it will proceed as scheduled. Once the structures are cleared, the corporation aims to complete development of the 120-ft road stretch before May 2026.