Worker dies by steel frame mishap at construction site

Mumbai: A 19-year-old labourer working on the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project site in Parel, died early Tuesday after being struck by a steel frame, according to the police. A case has been registered against a crane operator and the site supervisor for alleged negligence. Mumbai, India - May 5, 2026: A labourer working with a construction firm working on the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project died on Tuesday after a steel frame hit him in his stomach and heart. The police said they have booked the supervisor and the crane operator,near KEM Hospital in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 12:10 am on Tuesday when workers employed by contractor J Kumar Constructions were transporting steel frames near KEM Hospital towards Parel TT junction using a crane, according to the Bhoiwada police.

Preliminary reports suggest that the deceased, Ravi Giri, was standing on the crane when it was lifting steel frames. One of the steel plates started moving before striking him unconscious, police said.

“Due to the crane operator’s negligence, the steel frames hit Giri on his stomach and chest,” said a police officer from Bhoiwada police station.

Giri was rushed to KEM Hospital by his co-workers, where he was declared dead at around 3 am. Police have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against crane operator Mohammad Anas Shaikh and supervisor Anil Giri, who was allegedly absent from the site at the time of the incident.

The police said both the accused were served notices of appearance under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and allowed to leave.