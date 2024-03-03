Mumbai: In a bid to popularise mobile ticketing among commuters, the Western Railway (WR) started a campaign outside 10 railway stations on Saturday. In this week-long campaign called UTSAV (Unreserved Ticketing System App Vapra), WR authorities will place around 125-150 of their staff to make commuters download the UTS app, an official mobile ticketing app from Indian Railways. WR campaigns to popularise mobile ticketing app

WR authorities have placed their staff outside ticket booking offices with a desk at railway stations of Churchgate, Dadar, Andheri, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Bhayandar, Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar. “The UTSAV campaign will go on till March 7 and is introduced to promote the UTS app and encourage users to shift to a digital booking experience. At present, mobile ticketing contributes to 15-17% of total sales which we intend to take to 45-50% in the next 6-8 months. As part of this initiative, a redesigned and user-friendly QR code is introduced, incorporating the UTS app logo and station names,” said a WR official.

The newly launched QR code enhances ticketing efficiency with a sleek, user-friendly design. It includes the UTS app logo and station names for easy readability on smartphones, reflecting advanced technology in the railway system; the rail authorities hope that this will help people to shift away from the traditional booking method. The newly launched QR codes at the stations are innovative and its streamlined design will be user-friendly and interactive.

The UTS app allows users to book unreserved tickets for suburban train services in a paperless form and tickets get stored in the app. It’s also allows users to purchase season tickets for regular commuters and has multiple payment options including debit cards, credit cards, net banking and mobile wallets.