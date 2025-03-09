MUMBAI: The Western Railway (WR) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Jogeshwari for freeing railway land of soft encroachments to facilitate the construction works of a new terminus. The drive involved removal of 28 soft encroachments which, WR authorities said, was completed with “great difficulty” in the presence of 51 RPF (Railway Protection Force) and 8 GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel. WR carries out demolition drive in Jogeshwari to remove encroachment

Removal of the encroachments was critical for the ongoing construction of a new Coaching Terminal which will cater to at least 10-12 long distance trains when it becomes operational, said a WR official. Two JCB machines and several trucks were put into operation for the purpose. The debris generated were deposited in low lying areas outside the railway premises, in a way that would not obstruct the movement of people.

The new terminus, coming up between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations on the east, is being constructed at a cost of around ₹69 crore, the work of which has been going on for nearly two years now. Senior WR officials said the terminus is expected to be operational in another six months as 75% of the work is complete and the laying of tracks has begun.

“The work on the terminus is moving at a good pace and the island platforms are almost ready. We are hopeful that major portion of civil works will be completed before the summer is over,” said a senior WR official.

The island platforms in the terminus are 600m long, 12m wide, and designed for 24-coach trains. The terminus also includes two berthing lines and a Power Run Down line for shunting movement of trains. Watering facility for coaches will also be available here.

Once operational, the terminus will considerably ease burden on the existing terminuses in Dadar, Bandra, and Mumbai Central by increasing train services.