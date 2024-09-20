Yek Number: Teaser of movie on Raj Thackeray sparks curiosity and speculation

Mumbai: Following the release of biopics of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde’s mentor, the late Anand Dighe, a movie that seemingly revolves around Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is set to release on October 10, weeks ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. Mumbai, India - 28March 2015: MNS chief Raj Thackeray interact with actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan during a seminar convened by MNS chief Raj Thackeray to discuss the controversial Mumbai Development Discussion (MDP) in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 27, 2015. (HT Photos)

The recently released teaser for ‘Yek Number’ has sparked much curiosity and intrigue in Maharashtra. The opening scene shows a poster of a man resembling Raj Thackeray at a massive rally before someone who sounds like the MNS chief begins his speech by saying, “Jamlelya majhya tamam Hindu bandhavano, bhaginino ani matanno… (To all my Hindu brothers, sisters, and mothers who have gathered…)” The atmosphere soon shifts, showing scenes of riots and arson, before a man addresses someone named “Thackeray saheb”.

With its intense visuals, the teaser has sparked a wave of speculation, with many wondering if ‘Yek Number’ is a biopic on Raj Thackeray. The official poster of the movie also shows a man resembling Thackeray. The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Sahyadri Films, whose designated partners are actor Tejaswini Pandit and Thackeray’s son Amit Raj Thackeray.

A few months ago, bright lights, vanity vans, and generators were spotted outside Thackeray’s home at Shivaji Park, raising speculation about a movie project. Sources have clarified that while ‘Yek Number’ is not a biopic, it is inspired by Thackeray’s life.

The concept reportedly originated from Thackeray himself, who provided the initial idea, which was later developed by others involved in the project. A key figure in the filmmaking process told HT that the inspiration for the movie came from Thackeray’s famous phrase, “Lav re toh video,” during his 2019 election rallies.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, details of the movie, including the plot, remain tightly under wraps, with no comments from the producer, director, or Thackeray ahead of the trailer’s release on September 25.

Filmmakers Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Abhijat Joshi are expected to attend the official trailer launch.

Abhijeet Panse, vice president of MNS and director of the Bal Thackeray biopic ‘Thackeray’, emphasised that the new movie is not a biopic. “There’s no need to link it with the [Maharashtra] elections [in November],” he said, adding that producing a single movie is unlikely to influence voters significantly in today’s digital era.

“This should be seen as a creative endeavour. Films like ‘Thackeray’ and ‘Dharmaveer’ have succeeded in portraying influential figures, and similar films can help audiences understand these personalities more deeply,” he said.

Play on Shinde set to hit the stage

Meanwhile, a play centred on chief minister Shinde and the splitting of the Shiv Sena in 2022 is also set to hit the stage soon. The play is titled ‘Mala Kahi Sangaychay’ (I Want To Say Something) and will be 30 minutes long. It will be directed by Marathi film and theatre personality Ashok Samel, with his son and actor Sangram Samel playing the lead role of Eknath Shinde. The play follows the release of the book Karmayogi, based on Shinde’s life, which was published on August 31.

Speaking to HT, Sangram Samel explained that the play focuses on Shinde’s work as chief minister, with a particular emphasis on his thought process and political journey. “Through a two-character play, we aim to portray the inner workings of Shinde’s mind and his path as chief minister,” he said. Asked why they chose theatre as the medium, Samel said, “We are targeting a more discerning audience and seeking to connect with them on a deeper level.”