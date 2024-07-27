 Yellow alert issued for today, tomorrow | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yellow alert issued for today, tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 27, 2024 06:58 AM IST

A day after several parts of the city were hit by heavy rain of over 150mm, the daylight hours of Friday saw barely any shower despite the yellow alert. Another yellow alert has been issued - for Saturday and Sunday

A day after several parts of the city were hit by heavy rain of over 150mm, the daylight hours of Friday saw barely any shower despite the yellow alert. Another yellow alert has been issued - for Saturday and Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Between 8 am and 6 pm on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded only 0.3 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz recorded none. The city’s average rainfall was 0.83 mm, the Eastern suburbs recorded 2.21 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 1.72 mm.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday, Colaba recorded 57 mm of rain and Santacruz recorded 93 mm. A shear zone, offshore trough and westerlies contributed to the heavy rain on Thursday.

As per the IMD’s forecast, a yellow alert has been sounded for Saturday and Sunday, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places. The same forecast hints that the rain will peter off on Monday and Tuesday, as only a green alert has been issued for these days, indicating moderate rains.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Yellow alert issued for today, tomorrow
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On