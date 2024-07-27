Yellow alert issued for today, tomorrow

A day after several parts of the city were hit by heavy rain of over 150mm, the daylight hours of Friday saw barely any shower despite the yellow alert. Another yellow alert has been issued - for Saturday and Sunday. HT Image

Between 8 am and 6 pm on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded only 0.3 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz recorded none. The city’s average rainfall was 0.83 mm, the Eastern suburbs recorded 2.21 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 1.72 mm.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday, Colaba recorded 57 mm of rain and Santacruz recorded 93 mm. A shear zone, offshore trough and westerlies contributed to the heavy rain on Thursday.

As per the IMD’s forecast, a yellow alert has been sounded for Saturday and Sunday, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places. The same forecast hints that the rain will peter off on Monday and Tuesday, as only a green alert has been issued for these days, indicating moderate rains.