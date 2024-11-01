MUMBAI: Congress candidate Asif Zakaria has filed a complaint with the election commission against his contender and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar for concealing information related to the business details and assets of his wife Pratima. Zakaria is contesting against Shelar for the Vandre West assembly constituency. My colleague Asif Zakaria has found that his opponent Ashish Shelar has hidden some pertinent information regarding his wife’s assets and businesses in the election affidavit. We have registered a strong objection in front of the relevant officials. The details that have been hidden are freely available with the @MoCA_GoI portal and yet an attempt has been made to omit the same. We demand a thorough investigation and necessary action in this case,” posted Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress president and MP on X. Shelar is a two-term MLA from the constituency and is contesting for a third term.

Zakaria files complaint against Ashish Shelar for concealing info in poll affidavit