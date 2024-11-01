Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zakaria files complaint against Ashish Shelar for concealing info in poll affidavit

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Congress candidate Asif Zakaria has filed a complaint against BJP's Ashish Shelar for concealing his wife's business details in election affidavits.

MUMBAI: Congress candidate Asif Zakaria has filed a complaint with the election commission against his contender and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar for concealing information related to the business details and assets of his wife Pratima. Zakaria is contesting against Shelar for the Vandre West assembly constituency. My colleague Asif Zakaria has found that his opponent Ashish Shelar has hidden some pertinent information regarding his wife’s assets and businesses in the election affidavit. We have registered a strong objection in front of the relevant officials. The details that have been hidden are freely available with the @MoCA_GoI portal and yet an attempt has been made to omit the same. We demand a thorough investigation and necessary action in this case,” posted Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress president and MP on X. Shelar is a two-term MLA from the constituency and is contesting for a third term.

Zakaria files complaint against Ashish Shelar for concealing info in poll affidavit
Zakaria files complaint against Ashish Shelar for concealing info in poll affidavit

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //