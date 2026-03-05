Thane, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday announced mandatory alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers and conductors. Zero tolerance for alcohol consumption at MSRTC: Sarnaik announces mandatory tests

In an official release, he said it was part of the "zero tolerance" policy towards alcohol consumption among employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation .

"The decision has been taken to curb alcohol consumption during duty hours and to ensure passenger safety. All drivers reporting for work at depots will have to undergo breathalyser tests using alcohol test machines before being assigned duty. Depot officials have been instructed to maintain proper records of these tests and ensure only those who clear the checks are allowed to operate buses," he said in the release.

The decision follows a surprise inspection conducted by Sarnaik at Parel bus stand in Mumbai on January 25, during which several liquor bottles were found in rest rooms used by drivers and conductors. Some employees were also found to be in an inebriated condition, the release said.

Following this, a three-member committee appointed by the MSRTC administration conducted a detailed probe and submitted its report to Sarnaik, the release said.

"Under the new guidelines, vehicle examiners will carry out regular checks of drivers reporting for duty. Depot officials, including assistant workshop superintendents, assistant traffic superintendents, traffic inspectors, assistant traffic inspectors and traffic controllers, have been instructed to monitor whether alcohol tests are conducted and recorded properly," it added.

The order also mandates periodic breathalyser tests for drivers, conductors and other employees at bus stands and depot premises, it said, adding guardian officers have been tasked with verifying the implementation of these measures during their visits to depots and bus stations.

"In addition, the vigilance department will conduct surprise inspections from time to time through road inspection teams, traffic inspectors, the training department and the security department. MSRTC will organise awareness programmes about harmful effects of alcohol consumption. A dedicated 'Alcohol Awareness Week' will be held at depots to guide drivers, conductors and other staff," the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.