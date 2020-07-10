e-paper
Mumbai's BEST undertaking earns ₹89 lakh after 10.7 lakh commute on Wednesday

Mumbai’s BEST undertaking earns ₹89 lakh after 10.7 lakh commute on Wednesday

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:52 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) witnessed a ridership of 10.7 lakh passengers on Wednesday – the highest since the undertaking resumed operations in June for commuters.

BEST operated 3,187 buses on Wednesday across 82 routes and earned a revenue of ₹89 lakh. Many are also operated on feeder routes.

“Passengers travelling on BEST buses have increased steadily, since they first became operational after the lockdown was announced in March. With local trains not operating, BEST buses have become the primary mode of commute in the city. We are also operating feeder buses to facilitate travel for essential workers from railway stations,” said a senior official from BEST.

After the state went into lockdown in March, dedicated buses ferried only those in essential services. However, later the state and railways permitted locals for essential workers. After the state announced Mission Begin Again in June, BEST introduced 2,132 buses in the city on June 8, following which more than 14 lakh passengers travelled on the buses in the first three days.

Only 30 passengers are allowed on one bus, of which 25 can be seated. However, several social distancing norms were violated on several instances.

