Mumbai underworld henchman DK Rao set to testify against ex-boss Chhota Rajan

DK Rao, an underworld henchman, is all set to testify against his boss, gangster Chhota Rajan in the firing case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to examine Rao as a prosecution witness in its case against Rajan in connection with Ajay Gosalia firing case of 2013.

The special court assigned to hear the trial of all the cases against Rajan had issued summons to call Rao as prosecution witness on the request of CBI, which is the prosecuting agency for all the cases against Rajan.

Rao’s statement would help the prosecution establish motive and criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused before the firing. The prosecution has now scheduled Rao’s examination for later this month.

As per the prosecution case, Gosalia was attacked on August 28, 2013 when he was coming out from Infiniti Mall in Malad (West) by three people. Gosalia survived the attempt. The agency alleged the firing was ordered by extradited gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan over an old rivalry. It was alleged that the orders of execution was given to one of the accused, Satish Kalia.

In his statement recorded by CBI on October 28, 2016, Rao claimed he knew Gosalia as he was affiliated to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. “After the serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993, the Chhota Rajan group had separated from the Dawood gang. Gosalia was one of the informers of the said gang. After the gang split up, he used to provide information to Mumbai Police and Chhota Shakeel about Rajan and his gang members. After the attack on nana alias seth, Chhota Rajanat Bangkok in 2000, he was one of the targets of Rajan,” Rao has claimed in his statement to CBI.

Rao has claimed that Kaushik Rajgour, one of the three people who allegedly shot at Gosalia, met him in jail in 2013 after Rajgour’s arrest in the case. Rao claimed Rajgour confessed to have fired at Gosalia on the instruction of Kalia.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 05:10 IST