Mumbai wakes up to season’s lowest minimum temperature at 15°C

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 16:51 IST

After a warm December, the city witnessed cool and pleasant conditions on Wednesday morning as the minimum temperature at the Santacruz weather observatory dropped to 15 degrees Celsius — the lowest for the season so far.

The Santacruz weather observatory is representative of the suburbs and Mumbai. The minimum temperature at the weather station was 2 degrees Celsius below normal. The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 17 degrees Celsius — the lowest this season for the weather station as well — which was almost 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

“The much awaited winter (conditions) for Mumbai has finally arrived on the first day of the New Year. Both maximum and minimum temperatures have fallen in the last two days owing to cool winds from the northern parts of the country, and a marginal decline in humidity,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Panvel recorded the lowest temperature at 11 degrees Celsius, followed by Borivli and Kandivli, both at 13 degrees Celsius. Bhandup and Mulund in the eastern suburbs recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius, while remaining areas witnessed temperatures ranging between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Worli was the warmest across MMR at 20.1 degrees Celsius.

IMD on Tuesday had earlier said that this was the first December since 2009 when the minimum temperature for Mumbai had not dropped below 16 degrees Celsius. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was 16.4 degrees Celsius. Even the maximum temperature on Tuesday — 28.8 degrees Celsius — fell below the 30 degree Celsius-mark for the first time this season.

A partly cloudy sky is expected through the day on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather bureau’s forecast stated. “The minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 15-16 degrees Celsius in the coming days,” said Hosalikar.