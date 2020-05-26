e-paper
Mumbra to observe complete shutdown

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 21:05 IST
From Tuesday midnight, Mumbra will be under complete lockdown to curb the increasing number of Covid cases. Till Monday, Mumbra had 288 cases.

Thane municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said that despite repeated warnings, residents have been violating social distancing at Mumbra. Crowds in markets, shops and fish markets have not thinned despite statewide lockdown.

Singhal said, “We have decided to impose a complete lockdown and seal the boundaries of Mumbra. Only medical stores and dairy shops will open between 7am and 9am. All shops, including shops selling essentials, will remain closed from the midnight of May 26. Vegetable, fruit and meat shops, bakeries will be shut. Home delivery of any essential, including milk, will not be allowed.”

