Murder accused Vijay Dhama held from Delhi

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:30 IST

Vijay Dhama, the prime accused in the murder of a village pradhan’s son, was arrested from a mall in Delhi on Wednesday while his brothers Ankit and Ajayvir, also accused in the same case, were still at large. Dhama was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on head.

Dhama, who was a BJP supported candidate in the Zila Panchayat Election, was on the run after allegedly killing Anit Gurjar, son of the pradhan of Baali village under Parikshatgarh police station area, during the bypoll of a ward member on July 6.

According to police, after the bypoll Dhama was declared winner but he didn’t turn up to receive his victory certificate from the district administration. However, later he was expelled from the BJP and the party district president Ravindra Bhadana had issued a statement that BJP had nothing to do with Dhama.

Meanwhile, a case of murder was lodged against Vijay Dhama, a resident of Ramnagar, and his brothers Ankit and Ajayvir. Police had also declared a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head which was later doubled.

SP (rural) Avinash Pandey said, “Police were searching for him since then and several raids were conducted at different locations, but he managed to escape. Dhama was arrested from a mall at Saket in Delhi and he was brought to Meerut.”

During interrogation the prime accused said that he went to Allahabad via Mawana, Gajraula and Gurugram to seek stay on his arresting from Allahabad High Court and after failing in his efforts he fled to Nepal, the SP said.

“On Wednesday, Dhama planned to surrender in front of the Delhi Police with the help of his contact persons. But before he could surrender, cops tracked his location and arrested him from the DLF Mall in Delhi,” Pandey said.

His brothers Ankit and Ajayvir were still on the run. “We have set two police teams to trace both and they will be arrested soon,” the police officer said.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 18:30 IST