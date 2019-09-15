Murder at Ludhiana’s Pavilion mall: Lookout circular issued against accused

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:31 IST

Probing into the murder of realtor and Congress worker Manjit Singh at Pavilion mall on Friday night, the police have issued a look-out circular (LOC) against the absconding accused, Jagdeep Singh of Bulara village.

The police suspect that Jagdeep could flee the country to avoid arrest, as he had spent many years abroad.

The prime accused, Jaswinder Singh, alias Bindi, of Sahibana village, was already arrested on Saturday.

The duo are facing a case of murder and Arms Act for shooting dead Manjit Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, at a birthday party in the mall’s Castle’s Barbeque restaurant and bar.

Murder victim Manjeet Singh. ( HT FILE PHOTO )

Police said Jagdeep, also a Congress worker, was already facing a case of attempt to murder for opening fire at two women, following a land dispute, on January 31, 2013.

Meanwhile, investigating into the Friday night murder, police have also booked unidentified accused, besides Jaswinder and Jagdeep.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindhsa said more people were suspected to have indulged in a spat with the victim. They were conducting raids to arrest Jagdeep and had issued an LOC for his arrest, he added.

Jaswinder was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to two-day police custody for questioning. Police had recovered a revolver and a bullet from his possession following his arrest.

The accused had collected the revolver from his car, parked in the mall’s basement, and returned inside the mall to shoot down the victim in the restaurant, located on the fourth floor.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 22:31 IST