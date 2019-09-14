Realtor shot dead in front of wife at birthday bash in Ludhiana mall

cities

A 42-year-old realtor was shot dead during a birthday party following an altercation at Castle’s Barbeque restaurant and bar in Ludhiana’s Pavilion Mall on Friday night.

Manjit Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar was gunned down in front of his wife Randeep Kaur around 12.30am. Sumit Saini of Delhi received a bullet injury in his leg and is admitted to a hospital.

Police arrested one of the accused Jaswinder Singh, alias Bindi, of Sahibana village on Saturday morning, but his accomplice Jagdeep Singh of Bulara is still on the run. A revolver and bullet have been recovered from Jaswinder, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said both the accused and the victim were invited to the birthday party by Parminder Singh of Jamalpur.

Eyewitness said Jaswinder and Jagdeep indulged in a spat with Parminder over some monetary issue. Manjit, who was a local Congress worker, intervened and resolved the matter, but after having drinks, Jaswinder and Jagdeep picked up a fight with him. In defence, Manjit hit one of the accused with a serving spoon. Things turned ugly when the accused flashed revolvers and opened fire.

The DCP said both Manjit and Sumit received bullet injuries and were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Manjit died during treatment. The accused fired five bullets before fleeing, the DCP added. Tension gripped the mall after the incident and all guests fled the spot.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Jaswinder and Jagdeep. Jaswinder is already facing trial in three criminal cases.

Police are probing as to how the accused managed to take weapons inside the mall. The restaurant owners have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. The DCP said the accused kept the weapons in their vehicle after the mall security refused entry to them. But when they indulged in a brawl with Manjit, they went to the parking lot, took weapons and fired at Manjit and Sumit, the DCP said.

The DCP said there is negligence on the part of security of the mall and police will take stern action against the mall managers and owners.

Manjit is survived by wife Randeep, son Jashanpreet Singh, 16, and daughter Sukhpreet Kaur, 13.

Randeep said her husband was shot as they were about to leave the party venue. “Most of the guest fled after the incident. I took my husband to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” she added.

