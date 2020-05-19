e-paper
Home / Cities / Murder case registered 3 days after woman’s body found tied to chair in Dera Bassi pond

Murder case registered 3 days after woman’s body found tied to chair in Dera Bassi pond

Gunny bag with bricks to weigh down body found at scene of crime indicative of intent to murder, say police

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The body of the woman was found with its hands and feet chained.
The body of the woman was found with its hands and feet chained.(Representative photo)
         

Three days after a semi-clad body of a woman tied to a chair with its hands and feet chained was found floating in a pond in Dera Bassi’s Saidpura village, police on Monday registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

The case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on the basis of a statement by Nirmal Singh, a local leader of the village.

“The body of the woman was found with its hands and feet chained. A gunny bag with bricks was also recovered with the body, presumably to ensure the victim drowned, so we have registered a murder case,” said Kuldeep Singh, the investigating officer.

Proceedings in the case began after the body was kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification.

Police estimated the body, which had not been identified and was pulled out of the pond by villagers, to be about eight to 10 days old as it was swollen. Postmortem examination will be done on Tuesday.

