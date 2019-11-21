e-paper
Nov 21, 2019
Murder convict on run for 11 years arrested

Nov 21, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: A 35-year-old murder convict, absconding for the past 11 years, was arrested after a joint encounter by Noida special task force (STF) and Sector 24 police Wednesday night. The suspect, Meherban Singh alias Mehar Gani, is a resident of Hamirpur.

In 2008, he had fled police custody and a reward of ₹50,000 was announced on his arrest. In 2005, he had murdered a child and was convicted of the crime.

Raj Kumar Mishra, DSP, Noida STF, said his team received a tip-off about the movement of the suspect on a motorcycle. “He had changed his identity in order to evade arrest. We received information that he was near Sector 71 on Wednesday night. The police signalled him to stop for checking but he opened fire and tried to escape,” Mishra. The police fired in retaliation, injuring Singh in his leg. He was taken to the district hospital in Noida for treatment, police said.

Mishra said that the accused was wanted by the Mutthiganj police station in Prayagraj for the kidnap and murder of a 10-year-old boy in 2005. “He was arrested after the crime. The same year, he snatched a constable’s rifle, opened fire at the police personnel in a bid to escape, but was shot and injured by police,” he said.

He remained in jail for the next three years and managed to escape from custody during a court hearing in 2008. He was later convicted in the case and awarded a life imprisonment.

