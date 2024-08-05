Musical shaam, lyricist Santosh Anand ke naam!

Lyricist Santosh Anand, best-known for penning the song Ik Pyar Ka Nagma Hai (Shor; 1972), was honoured at a music concert which was part of the cultural series Hindi Hain Hum. The musical celebration was recently organised at Sant Gadge Auditorium of Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy. Santosh Anand during his visit to Lucknow (Hindustan Times)

The presence of the celebrated lyricist livened up the auditorium as he eagerly participated in the song presentations during the ‘Ek Shaam Santosh Anand Ke Naam’. Sitting on a wheelchair, the 85-year-old lyricist recited a few lines of chartbuster songs and praised the singers.

The USP of the event was that songs were presented by poets and not professional singers.

Packed house at the event.

Wearing an evergreen smile, Anand thanked the audience for all their respect and love for him and praised the effort of poets to sportingly sing his songs.

Poet Vishnu Saxena presented Jo Geet Nahi Janma (Sangeet; 1992), Ashish Anand and Suman Dubey sang Main Na Bhoolonga (Roti Kapda aur Makaan; 1974), Abhiraj Pankaj sang Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Sonu Roop Vishal presented Tera Saath Hai To Phir Kya Kami Hai (Pyaasa Sawan; 1981), Ashish Anil sang Jo Pyar Kar Gaye and Saxena and Roop jointly sang Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi (Kranti; 1981).

Vimal Chaudhary, Wamiq Khan, Anil Agarwal, Sarvesh Asthana and Sanjay Singh with Santosh Anand

Present on the occasion were Justice Rajesh Chauhan, Justice Virendra Chaudhary, legislator Pawan Singh Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy former secretary Syed Rizwan, Mukesh Bahadur Singh, Pradeep Singh, Razia Nawaz and others. A strong audience turned up to enjoy the songs performed during the evening before the composer.

The event was presented by poet Sarvesh Asthana and the vote of thanks was presented by Uttar Pradesh Artiste Association officials Wamiq Khan and Sanjay Singh.

"He is a legend and we have grown up listening to his songs. It was a delight to have him between us and get his blessings," says Wamiq.