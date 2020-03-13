e-paper
Home / Cities / Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal to felicitate Inamdar, Setalvad during golden jubilee celebrations

Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal to felicitate Inamdar, Setalvad during golden jubilee celebrations

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Muslim Satyashodak Mandal, an organisation which has been instrumental in bringing reforms within the Muslim community, will felicitate educationalist PA Inamdar and social workers Teesta Setalvad and Jahir Ali and police officer Dilip Bhujbal on March 22, informed officials.

Shamsuddin Tamboli, president, Muslim Satyashodak Mandal, said, “The Mandal founded by Hamid Dalwai will complete 50 years on March 22 and so on the occasion the organisation will felicitate these eminent personalities.”

Social activist Baba Adhav and actor Urmila Matondkar will remain present for the programme, which will be held at Sane Guruji Smarak on Singhgad road.

