Muslim traders barred: “Cong framed the rules,” says Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government on Wednesday sought to distance itself from the issue regarding denial of permission for Muslim traders and vendors to carry out business during Hindu festivals and annual temple fairs in parts of the state, citing rules.

Clarifying that the rule does not apply to street vendors outside the temple premises and action will be taken if any obstructions have been caused to them, the government said it will look into the rules and actual situation on the ground, before taking any further step on the matter.

This was in response to questions raised by opposition members in the legislative assembly following reports that banners were placed during the annual Kaup Marigudi festival in Udupi district, stating that Muslim vendors and traders should not be allowed entry. Similar banners were also said to have been displayed at Padubidri temple festival, and also at couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district.

"While framing rules to Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments act in 2002, Rule 12 states that no property including land, building or site situated near the institution shall be leased to non-Hindus. Citing these rules, posters and banners have been put up," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Observing that it is being alleged street vendors are obstructed from engaging in trade, he said, if any obstruction is being caused to them, outside the premise of a religious place, it will be rectified and action will be taken. "If things are happening (other community vendors trading) within the premises, they will have to follow the rules. Our (BJP) government did not formulate these rules. The rules were formulated by the Congress government in 2002 and now you are trying to put blame on us," he said, adding that rules should be followed.

Stating that the rules are wrong whoever may have made it, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said when there is free trade such things cannot be allowed. He urged the government to take action against those who are trying to disturb harmony and to restrict such activities.

"How can anyone ask street vendors not to trade for religious reasons?" he questioned. Intervening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said areas near religious places during temple fairs are leased out and those who take on lease will give sublease to traders. "These decisions are by those who have taken lease...we will look into what the rules say and what has happened there on the ground," he said. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress' deputy leader in the assembly U T Khader said some forces are trying to disturb tranquility in the society by creating issues.

"When street vendors are earning their daily wages by trading, at some religious places banners are being put up stating that vendors from certain communities should not trade nearby. Some cruel-minded cowards are doing it. No religion supports it," he said.

Some BJP MLAs, including K G Bopaiah, took strong objection to usage of the word coward, leading to heated exchange between some opposition Congress and ruling party members. Clarifying that he has not taken any religion's name, Khader questioned why police are not acting against people putting up such banners, and urged the government to take strict action against those trying to spread communal hatred. A

nother Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said an attempt is being made to disturb harmony by putting banners and posters that traders and vendors from a particular community should not trade near a religious place. Some fundamental organisations are supporting such things, Arshad said as he asked the government to take action, pointing out that this is the time of temple fairs and Urs, and to protect the constitutional rights of people.