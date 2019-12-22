Muslim women protest against CAA and NRC in Hapur, apprise DM of their worries

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 18:32 IST

For the first time ever, hundreds of Muslim women, many donning burkhas and hijabs, came out on the streets of Hapur on Sunday afternoon to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

These women, claiming to be a part of no group or organisation, marched through the old city area with placards. They also raised slogans against the CAA and the NRC.

District magistrate Aditi Sharma met the protesters and received their memorandum. The protesters also presented roses to the district magistrate while apprising her of their worries.

“There are no leaders leading our procession. We women ourselves prepared these placards,” said a protester.

They described the CAA and the NRC as draconian measures that could adversely affect the unity and integrity of the country.

To recall, Hapur witnessed violence after the Friday namaz when protesters took to roads and marched towards Churaya tehsil. A confrontation took place between the protesters and the police when the latter tried to stop the procession. Protesters pelted stones on cops and in retaliation, the police lobbed tear gas shells and lathi-charged the violent mob.