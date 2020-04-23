Muslims in Nuh asked to stay indoors this Ramzan, not hold gatherings

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:14 IST

With the month of Ramzan expected to begin on April 25, Muslims in the district will stay confined to their homes due to the nationwide lockdown. Due to the restrictions in place thanks to Covid-19, residents will stay indoors as they fast and offer special prayers.

Arshad, a Nuh resident, said that Ramzan this year was going to be unlike any other that he had seen so far. “Every year, there is a lot of excitement for Ramzan. People step out to purchase special food items and meet and greet each other. Due to the unprecedented circumstances, the mood is dull, but we will pray at home for the betterment of society,” Arshad said.

He added that the ulema (religious scholars) and elders of Nuh had collectively decided that the lockdown would be observed in accordance with the rules. Taraweeh (special prayers offered every night of Ramzan), an important aspect of Ramzan, will also be offered at home.

“Every year, mosques are brimming with people, especially during the Taraweeh. We have been asked to offer Taraweeh at home. There will no gathering of any kind,” Arshad, who goes by his first name, added.

Earlier this week, the Nuh administration met religious leaders and asked them to reach out to the Muslim community and reinforce the message of abiding by restrictions during Ramzan. The administration has assured residents that electricity supply will be maintained for the whole day and water will be supplied at homes through tankers.

Mufti Zahid Hussain Qasmi of Nuh’s Badi Jama Masjid has appealed to residents and asked them to stay at home and observe the ritual fasts. “We are currently facing the coronavirus disease and the only way of escaping it is to maintain physical distance. No one needs to step out of their homes. People should offer Taraweeh prayers at home just as they are offering prayers five times a day,” Qasmi, who also asked people to pray for the eradication of Covid-19, said.

Khalid Izak, Maulana, Darul Uloom Mewat, has advised residents to break their fast with family members since no Iftar gathering will be held. “This year, people will not be gathering together to break their fasts. People will be doing small Iftars at their respective homes. Gathering of people at mosques and other places for Iftar will not happen this time,” Khalid said.