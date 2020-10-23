e-paper
Muthoot robbery bid: Police suspect involvement of accused in Bengal BJP councillor's killing

Muthoot robbery bid: Police suspect involvement of accused in Bengal BJP councillor’s killing

The details came to the fore after the city police announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 each for the arrest of the remaining three accused in the robbery bid foiled at the Muthoot Finance branch on Dugri Road.

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

In the sensational gold robbery case, the accused are suspected to be involved in the killing of a BJP councillor from West Bengal, police said on Thursday.

Ludhiana police are also interrogating the gang in connection with the murder of BJP councillor Manish Shukla in West Bengal.

The police while releasing the pictures of the accused on their Facebook handle, said that three accused who escaped from the spot were notorious criminals hailing from Bihar.

Ludhiana police are also interrogating the gang in connection with the murder of BJP councillor Manish Shukla in West Bengal.

The police while releasing the pictures of the accused on their Facebook handle, said that three accused who escaped from the spot were notorious criminals hailing from Bihar.

They are also wanted in several cases of loot, extortion and murder in Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha.

The accused kept changing their names to hide their identity, the police said. The first accused have been identified as Nirantak alias Sushil, aka Suraj, Rakesh and Buddhan, 25, from Chai Dhanauti area of Hazipur town in Vaishali district of Bihar, the second accused also known as Vikas Singh alias Alok Singh aka Pawan Singh, 45, a resident of Gardani Bagh, Patna. The third accused has been identified as Varun alias Bittu, a resident of Vaishali in Bihar.

According to the police, Vikas Singh absconded from Patna police custody in Delhi in December 2019. He has many cases of extortion murder, dacoity registered against him, and is wanted by the police of various states.

Any information leading to their arrest will be rewarded with Rs 25,000 each and the names and identity of the informer will be kept secret, police said in a statement.

Earlier, the accused identified as Roshan Kumar, Surjit Kumar and Saurav Kumar were arrested from the crime scene.

The police had then registered an FIR under Sections 397, 342 of the IPC and Arms Act at Model Town police station for attempting to loot gold worth Rs 15 crore.

The six men had attempted to rob 35-kg gold jewellery at gunpoint. Before they could escape, the employees foiled the bid. In the melee, five persons, including four employees of Muthoot Finance, suffered injuries.

