Protesting candidates rolling on ground to vent their ire against backdoor entry. (HT Photo)
Mystery audio tape adds to Kerala backdoor appointment muddle

  • This comes at a time when the state is witnessing a stir against alleged backdoor appointments overlooking candidates who cleared the state public service exam.
By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:43 PM IST

Amid allegations of backdoor appointments and nepotism in the last leg of the Left Democratic Front Government in Kerala, a purported audio tape of solar scandal accused Saritha Nair has invited more trouble to the government.

In the tape, a female, allegedly sounding similar to Nair, was heard saying that the ruling CPI(M) was aware of the “job fraud” but the party was scared of her and she wanted to tap this opportunity well. She also alleged that a major portion of the money collected through these backdoor entries will be going to the party fund. After the new clip surfaced, Nair said it was fudged and blamed Congress leaders “for creating an audio tape using mimicry artists.”

After this, a youth named SS Arun, one of the complainants who accused Saritha Nair of fleecing 14 lakh from them and promising jobs in Kerala State Beverages Corporation and Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, released details of his WhatsApp chats with her and the bank account in which the money was transferred. Though police registered a cheating case against Nair two months back, Arun said no action was taken against her. When contacted, CPI(M) leaders refused to react.

Interestingly, last month, the government had handed over a sexual assault case related to solar scandal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on her petition to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The latest development invited enough embarrassment to the government which was trying to shield gold smuggling case from the sex scandal.

The solar cheating case relates to a fictitious firm jointly floated by Saritha Nair and her second husband Biju Radhakrishnan. The firm, ‘Team Solar’, cheated many people promising them stakes in the firm and good returns after selling imported solar panels. They allegedly cultivated good sources in corridors of power and flaunted them to attract gullible investors.


The cheating case came to light in 2014 and 60 cases were registered against the two accused. Then CM Oommen Chandy had sacked two of his private secretaries and the state public relations director when their names allegedly cropped up in the case. Later Nair had raised sexual assault charges against many Congress leaders including Chandy. This case was handed over to the CBI last month. Biju was later convicted in a murder case

The latest incident unfolded at a time when the state was witnessing a stir against alleged backdoor appointments overlooking candidates who cleared the state public service examination. On Monday, a candidate tried to kill himself by pouring kerosene on him in the state capital but the police saved him on time.

In Kannur, PSC last grade rank holders performed a ‘sayana pradakshinam (rolling on the ground) on Tuesday seeking justice to them. Five candidates scaled a high-rise building near state secretariat on Tuesday and threatened to take their lives but they were overpowered and arrested later.

The government, however, denied any wrongdoing and said in some cases temporary employees working for more than 10 years have been made permanent on humanitarian grounds.

The Opposition Congress and the BJP said only ruling CPI(M) sympathisers were made permanent. State finance minister Thomas Isaac said the Congress was behind the ongoing protest and candidates were misled. He said the present government created maximum job opportunities and accommodated many in service. The rank holders associations said since appointments were frozen during the pandemic, many party followers were filled in vacant posts ignoring their claims.

Last week, the appointment of R Ninitha, wife of former CPIM MP MB Rajesh, as a professor in the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady (Kochi), triggered a row after three of the subject experts on the interview board alleged norms were flouted in the selection process and she was not in the reckoning. Later, Governor Arif Mohamad Khan sought a report from the varsity. Rajesh maintained that his wife was targeted to portray the government in a bad light.

