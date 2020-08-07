e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mystery gunshots fired near Panchkula-Chandigarh border leave 2 injured

Mystery gunshots fired near Panchkula-Chandigarh border leave 2 injured

Both the injured victims did not see who fired the shots.

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police carrying out investigations at the spot on the border between Chandigarh and Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula.
Police carrying out investigations at the spot on the border between Chandigarh and Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)
         

Two men were injured after shots were fired from an unknown source near a liquor vend on the border between Chandigarh and Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula on Friday evening.

Assistant commissioner of police, Panchkula, Raj Kumar said one of the injured persons, Satpal, was returning from Mohali and stopped his car outside the vend to buy beer.

“As he stepped out of the car, he heard a loud noise and found himself shot in the foot and bleeding,” said the ACP.

A resident of Pinjore, he has been admitted to the civil hospital in Panchkula.

The other injured person has been identified as Heera Lal, who works as a mechanic in the Manimajra auto market.

“He too suffered a bullet injury, but both of them didn’t see who fired the shots,” said the ACP.

Prime facie it seems to be a case “negligent handling of weapon”, said Raj Kumar, adding that probe is on. No FIR was registered till the filing of this report.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In