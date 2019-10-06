Nabha jail asst supdt suspended for dropping warning letter

cities

The Punjab jails department has suspended Jasveer Singh, assistant superintendent at Nabha high-security jail, for allegedly throwing an anonymous letter at the Bathinda Press Club last month in which he had warned about conspiracy being hatched by terrorists lodged in the prison.

DIG (prisons) Lakhwinder Singh Jakhar said Jasveer is suspended for tarnishing the image of the department. The action came after Jakhar visited the Nabha jail on Friday night and found nothing suspicious.

When questioned about possibility of his attempt to indicate some illegal activities in the jail, Jakhar said nothing wrong was found in the prison. He should have approached his seniors if he had found something objectionable.

In the letter found on September 24, it was alleged that the six jail inmates were using phones and were digging a tunnel also. Besides, it claimed that cooker bombs were also being made in the prison, accusing the jail deputy superintendent of charging hefty money for providing mobile phones to the terrorists.

Jasveer has been absent on duty without leave for past one week.

When questioned if the department was looking for him, Jakhar denied and said it was his duty to contact the department.

