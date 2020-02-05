Naib tehsildar, SDO among five booked for illegal registry of EWS flat

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:56 IST

Gurugram: The police on Tuesday booked five people, including a sub-divisional officer (SDO), a naib tehsildar and a registry clerk, for allegedly illegally registering the sale deed of a flat in economically weaker section (EWS) category at a group housing society in Sector 49. The FIR was registered after the complainant approached the district court, which, under section 156 (3) of code of criminal procedure, directed the police to register a case within 24 hours.

According to the police, the complainant, Ramesh Kumar, who is associated with a non-government organisation (NGO), alleged that the suspects had forged documents and connived to sell an EWS flat in Sispal Vihar within 40 days of possession of the flat, thereby disobeying the rules for their own benefit and causing loss to the exchequer.

In the FIR, Kumar alleged that as per the norms, the flat cannot be sold for five years after the possession.

“After the initial complaint, an inquiry was initiated but there was no further investigation. On Tuesday, I approached the district court and the court directed the police to file a case and initiate a probe,” he added.

The SDO, one of the suspects in the case, refused to comment on the allegations in the FIR.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said that the police had started an investigation. “No persons have been arrested so far,” said Boken.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 166 A (public servant disobeying direction under law) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and sections 9 (taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant) and 13 (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of Prevention of Corruption Act at Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday, said the police.