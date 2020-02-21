Nankana Sahib Massacre Anniversary: Takht jathedar for passport-free entry for pilgrims to Kartarpur

cities

Feb 21, 2020

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday demanded that the governments of India and Pakistan waive the condition of passport for Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor.

Addressing a religious function organised by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak, in Pakistan, to observe anniversary of Nankana Sahib massacre, Giani Harpreet Singh said the condition of carrying passport as identity proof is the main reason behind the low turnout of Indian pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine, the last resting place of Guru Nanak.

The massacre, also called Saka Nankana Sahib, took place at Gurdwara Janam Asthan on February 20, 1921, during the British rule.

Under the Gurdwara Reform Movement, more than 260 Sikh protesters were killed by a British-backed mahant (religious leader) and his mercenaries.

“We don’t know which country can waive off the passport condition. We just want it to be waived off so that many devotees who don’t have passports could also avail the facility of vise-free access to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Other formalities should also be reduced to ensure better footfall,” he said.

He said, “We, the Sikhs from India, are lucky that we are able to have darshan of Nankana Sahib and other historic gurdwaras in Pakistan. Similarly, Sikhs of Pakistan should also be provided opportunity to have darshan of Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) and five Takhts (Sikh temporal seats) situated in India”.

The jathedar said he wanted centenary of Saka Nankana Sahib to be observed at Nankana Sahib by the entire community and assured the PSGPC to bring 20,000 devotees from India on the occasion.

Syed Ali Raza Gilani, gaddi nashin of Sain Mian Mir Darbar, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mohinderpal Singh and MPA Ramesh Singh Arora also addressed the gathering. PSGPC president Satwant Singh and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) representatives honoured the jathedar.

MEETS KIN OF SIKH GIRL MARRIED TO MUSLIM

The jathedar also met family members of Jagjit Kaur, who was allegedly converted to Islam forcibly and married to a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib.

The meeting was arranged by the PSGPC members and local Sikh leaders of Nankana Sahib. The jathedar discussed the status of the case and assured the family “every kind” of support.