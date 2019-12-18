e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Narnaul coldest in Haryana at 2.5°C followed by Faridkot in Punjab at 3.6°C

Narnaul coldest in Haryana at 2.5°C followed by Faridkot in Punjab at 3.6°C

chandigarh Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
A pilgrim at the sarovar of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on a foggy Wednesday morning. The city recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius.
A pilgrim at the sarovar of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on a foggy Wednesday morning. The city recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

CHANDIGARH The mercury dropped by few degrees across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with Narnaul recording the lowest temperature in the two states at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Fog led to reduced visibility at several places, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Bathinda.

A meteorological department official said here that the low at Narnaul was three degrees below normal.

Hisar also braved the chilly weather with a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak and Bhiwani too experienced a cold night at 6 and 6.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Karnal’s minimum, however, settled within normal limits at 8 degrees Celsius.

Pilgrims at the Golden Temple on a cold Wednesday morning.
Pilgrims at the Golden Temple on a cold Wednesday morning. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

In Punjab, Faridkot was the coldest, recording a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius followed by Bathinda at 5.7 degrees Celsius, Adampur at 6 degrees, Amritsar at 6.4, Halwara 7.2, Gurdaspur 7.1 and Ludhiana at 7.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala’s minimum settled within normal limits at 8 degrees Celsius.

During the past few days, the minimum temperatures had hovered close to or above normal limits at most places in the two states. However, the day temperatures registered a sharp fall during the past three to four days settling in the range of 13-17 degrees Celsius.

tags
top news
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope begin Windies’ 388-run chase
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope begin Windies’ 388-run chase
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News