Narnaul coldest in Haryana at 2.5°C followed by Faridkot in Punjab at 3.6°C

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:30 IST

CHANDIGARH The mercury dropped by few degrees across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with Narnaul recording the lowest temperature in the two states at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Fog led to reduced visibility at several places, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Bathinda.

A meteorological department official said here that the low at Narnaul was three degrees below normal.

Hisar also braved the chilly weather with a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak and Bhiwani too experienced a cold night at 6 and 6.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Karnal’s minimum, however, settled within normal limits at 8 degrees Celsius.

Pilgrims at the Golden Temple on a cold Wednesday morning. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

In Punjab, Faridkot was the coldest, recording a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius followed by Bathinda at 5.7 degrees Celsius, Adampur at 6 degrees, Amritsar at 6.4, Halwara 7.2, Gurdaspur 7.1 and Ludhiana at 7.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala’s minimum settled within normal limits at 8 degrees Celsius.

During the past few days, the minimum temperatures had hovered close to or above normal limits at most places in the two states. However, the day temperatures registered a sharp fall during the past three to four days settling in the range of 13-17 degrees Celsius.