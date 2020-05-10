e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Naroa Manch members visit Battian STP, slam pollution body’s claims over Buddha Nullah pollution

Naroa Manch members visit Battian STP, slam pollution body’s claims over Buddha Nullah pollution

In April, PPCB had claimed that there is not much reduction in the level of pollution in the waterbody amid the lockdown

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Members of Naroa Punjab Manch with the water samples collected from Bhattian treatment plant in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Members of Naroa Punjab Manch with the water samples collected from Bhattian treatment plant in Ludhiana on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

Members of Naroa Punjab Manch and Bhai Ghanaiya Cancer Roko Seva Society, Faridkot, on Saturday visited Bhattian sewage treatment plant (STP) and slammed the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s (PPCB’s) claims of “minimal improvement” in the pollution level of Buddha Nullah due to the closure of factories amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The members rued that it was clearly visible that the pollution level has decreased drastically and said they would ask the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to conduct sampling of the waterbody at this time and check the presence of heavy metals in it.

Naroa Punjab Manch president Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja said, “As the recent reports of PPCB are contradictory, we are demanding that the NGT monitoring committee should conduct sampling to detect heavy metals in the nullah.” Asserting that the darkness of waste water has reduced drastically both at the inlet and outlet point of the plant suggesting that the pollution has reduced, he said, “After the NGT committee conducts sampling of the nullah, its reports can be compared with the sample reports that come out once the industry restarts its operations. Everything will become clear then.”

The PPCB had, in the month of April, claimed that there is not much reduction in the level of pollution in the waterbody amid the lockdown.

top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Covid update: India’s vaccine push; China’s admission; Ivanka aide infected
Covid update: India’s vaccine push; China’s admission; Ivanka aide infected
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In