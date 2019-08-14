Narrow escape for 15 students as tyre of their school bus bursts

cities

Around 15 students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, had a narrow escape after a tyre of the school bus burst here on Wednesday. However, six children suffered minor injuries. The incident occurred when the bus was moving towards Shimlapuri on the southern bypass.

Inspector Bitan Kumar said there was no complaint from the parents of the injured children.

Despite repeated attempts, school principal Paramjit Kaur was not available for comments.

Kamal Soi, member, National Road Safety Council, said some violations of the Safe School Vahan Policy were observed in the bus. There were no grills on the sides of the bus. A speed governor and several other necessary things were missing. “I will take the matter to the Punjab and Haryana high court and demand strict action against the school management ,” he said.

