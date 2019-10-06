National conference on complex sexualities in digital contexts: ‘Internet is for porn, rest is a small part’

cities

PUNE The terms “Pubg”, “pornography” and “paedophilia” held the attenion of psychiatrists, psychologists, doctors and mental health champions for the better part of Saturday at KEM hospital in Pune.

The conference was national in nature but the online interests, offline consequences and the navigating of complex sexualities in digital contexts was quite easily a global phenomenon touching the lives of millions.

Speakers at the conference, organised by KEM Hospital reasearch centre, included Sonali Patankar, president, Ahaan foundation and founder of Responsible Netism; Rohit Srivastwa, cybersecurity expert; advocate NS Nappinai, who practices in the Supreme Court and is advisor to the Maharashtra cyberpolice; Dr Harish Shetty, a psychiatrist who works in various riot-stricken and child sexual abuse cases; Sumit Narula, director and associate professor at Amity School of Communication; Professor Klaus Beier, director of Institute of Sexology and Sexual Medicine, Charité, University clinic of Berlin; and Dr Nitin Anand, associate professor of clinical psychology and a consultant at Nimhans, Bengaluru.

The central theme of the lectures dealt with topics related to child sexual abuse and revolved around the gap between the understanding of the internet by xhe children and their parents/guardians.

“Internet is for porn, the rest is a small part of it,” decared Rohit Srivastwa. The cyber expert further added that the access to porn cannot be curbed. Therefore, it is necessary for adults to educate themselves.

In a crowd of 2,000 attendess Patankar’s questions, “How many of you know of Pubg? How many of you have played PUBG?”, was met with five hands going up.

Patankar then, having illustrated the internet knowledge gap between parents and children, went on to speak about a project in association with the Maharashtra government to better understand the online world of youngsters.

“Why are we deciding for childrem when and what they should do?” asked Advocate Nappinai. “The most important toy in a child’s life is a mobile screen. Mobiles, computers are toys that we enable children with. When you move entertainment into their hand, you are also moving other things with it. It is not about us being resposible adults or protectors. It is about enabling children to be their own protectors,” was his view.

Dr Shetty, on the oher hand, shed light on the changing dynamics of abusers and victims due to the online world exposure. He said, “Youth who send information to unknown people or talk online to such people about sex are more likely to recieve aggressive sexual solicitation,” said Dr Shetty.

Dr Shetty also added that due to the wide reach of the internet, there is no specific profile of a groomer. The victims, generally between the age of 13-17 years, also have an evolving profile.

‘3.5 million pedophilically inclined in India’

“We have data about the victims of child pornography. It a new study published in 2018. The calculations explain why so many people are using the internet (for this purpose). It is there, it is accessible, it is affordable, it is anonymous. In Germany we have 250,000 pedophilically inclined men - 1% of the population. In India, I would expect 3.5 million and worldwide it would expect 23.5 million,” said Professor Dr Klaus Beier, director of Institute of Sexology and Sexual Medicine, Charité, University clinic of Berlin.

Dr Beier spoke about the a dark web video on child pornography. The video starts with a child playing near a bath-tub and ends with her looking at the viewer and asking “why?”.

The video gets downloaded 2,500 times everyday, according to Dr Beier.

Therefore, he concluded that the paedophilia is increasingly spreading and requires international efforts to curb its effects.

